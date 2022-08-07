Ventura County Fair open for one more week

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County fair is back and some of the rides are bigger and better than ever including a Ferris wheel that is ten stories high .

Riding it is seven tickets or $7, and some riders said the price is worth the view of the ocean and the fairgrounds.

It is known as the "Country Fair with the Ocean Air" and it has all kinds of award-winning displays .

People entered everything from shell collections to artistic creations and homemade jams and baked goods.

There's fair food such as funnel cakes large enough to share.

But you may want to digest before hitting the rides.

Andrew Ramos of Oxnard said the rides were his favorite part.

"It is just a fun time with friend and family."

Fair concerts are a big draw and they are free with the price of fair admission.

KC and The Sunshine Band rocked a crowd that brought music loving parents and their kids together

Simeon Tierney said, "They have really great music here, and we have waited two years for it, and it is so exciting to be here. I walk here."

She came with her daughter Summer Brady.

Brady said. "My favorite part, too, would be just experiencing it with my mom because I was at college now that I have moved home, going to the concerts with my mom is the best experience ever."

Blue Oyster Cult played on Saturday night and this week's lineup include The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick and a weekend rodeo.

You'll find more information at http://venturacountyfair.or