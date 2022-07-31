Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations.

The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura.

That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the new Ferris Wheel.

"This new Ferris Wheel is 33 meters high, last time we had a fair, that was 3 years ago, the Ferris Wheel was 20 meters high, "said Lockwood, "You go out on that Ferris Wheel you can see out into the ocean you can see the islands, you can see all the way up the Ojai Valley. It is an amazing amazing ride. It is a country fair with ocean air."

That last part of that quote is a slogan for the fair.

New fair flyers say "Twelve Summer Days for all to Share, A Country Fair with Ocean Air."

Lockwood also pointed out a new roller coaster.

"We've got the Crazy Mouse, it is a spinning roller coaster."

Lockwood went on to joke, "We call it the human food processor, you go on there and your food is all taken care of."

For people who want to save money, there are discount days and free shuttles.

Free concerts with the price of admission are especially popular.

Martina McBride, KC and the Sunshine Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, The Beach Boys and just some of the concerts on coming to the fair's grandstand this year.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org