Man dies from injuries weeks after fight at soccer game in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A Port Hueneme man has died from injuries he sustained when a fight broke out between two adults at a soccer match in Oxnard at the beginning of July, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Misael Sanchez, 29, was critically injured and hospitalized after a fight on a soccer field in Oxnard on July 10, and died from the injuries 15 days later, according to Detective Carey Everhart.

The fight involved players from both teams as well as spectators and occurred around 11 a.m. on July 10 at a soccer field at Oxnard High School, Everhart said.

Sanchez died in the early morning hours on Monday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine his cause of death.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses or anyone who might have recorded all or part of the fight. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has recordings is encouraged to contact Everhart by calling 805-486-6228 or emailing carey.everhart@oxnaradpd.org, or calling Detective Jaime Miranda by calling 805-385-7547 or emailing jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org.

People can submit information and remain anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by clicking here to submit a tip via text or email.

Anyone with a video recording of the fight can remain anonymous and upload the video by clicking here.