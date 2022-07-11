Fight at soccer game in Oxnard leaves one in critical condition

OXNARD, Calif. – A fight that broke out between two adults at a soccer match in Oxnard on Sunday left one man in critical condition, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers responded to Oxnard High School around 11 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a large fight on the soccer field, according to Detective Carey Everhart.

Arriving officers found a 29-year-old man unresponsive and not breathing, Everhart said. He was transported by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

After speaking to witnesses, officers learned that the fight broke out between two adult soccer teams when they did not agree with a referee's decision, according to Everhart.

The victim was on the field playing for one of the teams when the hight broke out, and he was "assaulted by multiple assailants" during the fight.

Witnesses were able to identify a 46-year-old man as one of the assailants, and he was arrested for the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are looking for additional witnesses and video of the fight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Everhart by calling 805-486-6228 or emailing carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.

People can submit photographs or videos of the incident by clicking here.