First Monkeypox case confirmed in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Public Health Department confirmed its first case of Monkeypox on Friday.

The Monkeypox virus was found in an adult on Friday morning after testing was completed at a local lab, according to spokeswoman Ashley Humes. The department did not specify what part of the county the person who contracted the virus lives.

The Public Health Department said that the risk to the general public is still considered low.

“While the threat of Monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can implement prevention measures and seek medical care and get tested through a health care provider if they believe they have symptoms,” said Public Health Officer Robert Levin.

The department is working on conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk of catching the virus from the infected patient.

"The virus does not easily spread between people with casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact," Humes said.

The illness tends to last two to four weeks, and most people get better without treatment, Humes said, adding that the virus can cause scars from the sores, lead to pneumonia, and – in rare cases – be fatal.

The California Department of Public Health encourages the public to follow the below preventative actions to prevent the spread of Monkeypox:

Practice good hand hygiene. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



Minimize skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores.



Always talk to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body.

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in direct contact with someone with monkeypox.



Use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms.

For more information on Monkeypox and preventative actions, click here.