Oxnard man charged for molesting two children who attended daycare program at his home

OXNARD, Calif. – A 70-year-old Oxnard man was charged on Monday for molesting two children who attended an in-home daycare program at his house, but pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Salomon Pineda Martinez was arrested at his home on July 14 on four child molestation charges, and was officially charged on Monday.

The felony complaint filed against Martinez alleged that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 11 and touched that child with lewd intent, according to the District Attorney's Office. It went on to allege that he on several occasions touched a different child under the age of 14 with lewd intent.

Martinez is the husband of the daycare operator of Martinez Family Child Care, located on South K Street in Oxnard.

The two children attended the daycare, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Martinez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.

He is currently being held in custody on a $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Salomon Martinez or the Martinez Family Child Care is encouraged to contact Detective Mayra Gonzalez by calling 805-385-7662 or emailing Mayra.Gonzalez@OxnardPD.org, or Corporal Juan Morales by calling 805-385-3922 or emailing Juan.Morales@OxnardPD.org.