Older Oxnard man arrested for child molestation at in-home daycare

OXNARD, Calif. – A 70-year-old Oxnard man was arrested on Thursday for four counts of child molestation with two separate victims who attended in-home daycare at his house between 2012 and 2018, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Salomon Martinez was arrested at his home around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday night on the four child molestation charges.

Martinez's wife used their home as a licensed in-home daycare center called Martinez Family Child Care.

Investigators from Oxnard's Family Protection Unit investigated allegations against Martinez and determined that there was enough probable cause to arrest him, according to Sgt. Scott Aaron.

He was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a $300,000 bail.

The police department is conducting an ongoing investigation and believes that there may be other victims who have not reported similar incidents to the police.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Salomon Martinez or the Martinez Family Child Care is encouraged to contact Detective Mayra Gonzalez by calling 805-385-7662 or emailing Mayra.Gonzalez@OxnardPD.org, or Corporal Juan Morales by calling 805-385-3922 or emailing Juan.Morales@OxnardPD.org.