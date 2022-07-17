Public hearing set to discuss Ventura’s first proposed cannabis dispensary locations

VENTURA, Calif.-A debate is on over proposed cannabis business locations in the city of Ventura.

Nine possible locations will be discussed at a public meeting at Ventura City Hall this Monday July 18, at 6p.m.

One of the most controversial locations is on the 1800 block of Main St.

Critics call it is too close to Ventura High School.

Public comments can be made at the meeting or online at city's website at CityofVentura.ca.gov/Cannabis.