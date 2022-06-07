Camarillo man charged for murdering his mother after human remains were found in dumpster

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Camarillo man was charged with the murder of his mother after human remains were located in a dumpster on Friday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

David Hoetzlein, 25, was arrested on Sunday for the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, after human remains were found in an apartment complex trash dumpster on Friday.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo on Friday to find Tomoko Hoetzlein's remains in the dumpster adjacent to the apartment where she lived with her son.

Detectives and medical examiners were able to obtain evidence that led to Hoetzlein's arrest, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Hoetzlein is currently in custody with a bail of $3 million.

He appeared in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, and his arraignment was continued until June 30. If convicted, Hoetzlein faces a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A bail review is set for June 9.