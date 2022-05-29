Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 9:51 pm

Food Share teams up with Oxnard church and Trader Joe’s to feed people in need

Food Share teams up with church and business to feed those in need in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-More than 260 cars circled the block around New Life Community Church in Oxnard early Thursday morning.

Drivers waited patiently to pick up boxes of food put together by Ventura County Food Share and church volunteers as well as Trader Joe's employees.

Volunteers said you can't judge the people in need by their cars.

One recipient named Susan said the box containing chicken and vegetables would feed her family for a week.

Trader Joe's volunteers added a personal touch by giving them fresh flowers, too.

The boxes of food are given to those in need every Thursday morning.

For more information visit www.foodshare.com or www.newlifeoxnard.com

Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content