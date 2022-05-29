Food Share teams up with Oxnard church and Trader Joe’s to feed people in need

OXNARD, Calif.-More than 260 cars circled the block around New Life Community Church in Oxnard early Thursday morning.

Drivers waited patiently to pick up boxes of food put together by Ventura County Food Share and church volunteers as well as Trader Joe's employees.

Volunteers said you can't judge the people in need by their cars.

One recipient named Susan said the box containing chicken and vegetables would feed her family for a week.

Trader Joe's volunteers added a personal touch by giving them fresh flowers, too.

The boxes of food are given to those in need every Thursday morning.

For more information visit www.foodshare.com or www.newlifeoxnard.com