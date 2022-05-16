Oxnard man convicted of murder for 2018 killing sentenced to 16 years to life

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that the Oxnard man convicted of second-degree murder for a 2018 incident was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Gerardo Miguel Rodriguez-Grajeda, 36, intentionally struck and killed Jorge Tejada, 23, with his car in Oxnard on Sept. 23, 2018, following an earlier fight between the two, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was convicted on April 18 after a two-week jury trial, and sentenced on Monday.