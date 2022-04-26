Jury convicts Oxnard man of 2021 murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man from Oxnard was found guilty of first degree murder for a 2021 gang-involved incident in which he fatally shot another man in the head.

Jason Armenta was convicted of murdering Cristobal Gonzalez on April 4, 2021, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Armenta patrolled Squires Drive gang territory to target perceived Southside gang rivals, and video and cell phone evidence showed that he targeted Gonzalez and another man, the District Attorney's Office said.

He fired 15 rounds from a semi-automatic gun and shot Gonzalez in the head once, but failed to strike the other man.

Investigation found that Armenta often went to a local shooting range, and cell phone video showed him and other Squires Drive gang members shooting at the range and bragging about their "training," the District Attorney's Office said.

He will be sentenced on May 24 in the Ventura County Superior Court. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the District Attorney's Office.