Oxnard man charged with murder in deadly shooting

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this month has been charged with murder.

20-year-old Jason Armenta appeared in Ventura County Superior Court to face charges in the death of Cristobal Gonzalez.

On April 4, Gonzalez, 21, was was found by police on the 600 block of Howell Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second person was shot at but uninjured, the District Attorney's office said.

Armenta was arrested last week following an investigation by Oxnard police.

Armenta faces one court of murder and one count of attempted murder. Both include special allegations that he used a handgun and the crimes were committed for the benefit of a street gang.

Armenta has pleaded not guilty to the charges and he is due back in court on May 17. He is currently in custody with bail set at $1.7 million.