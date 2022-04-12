Camarillo construction site burns near freeway

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Ventura County Firefighters spent Tuesday night putting out a fire at a construction site.

The fire started around 7 p.m. along Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard near the Camarillo Outlets and Ventura County Fire Station 50.

Crews are calling it the Promenade Fire.

The fire burned the framing for a hotel and convention center in the midst of construction.

Parts of the structure caved in during the fire fight.

The flames caused the temporary closure of some lanes along the 101 Freeway.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

There are no reports of injuries.