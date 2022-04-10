Carousel closes after long run in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura Harbor used to be known for its carousel, but those days came to an end on Sunday.

Families flocked to the carousel for a final ride.

They will miss the place for kids.

The Village Carousel & Arcade, operated by Thames family members is moving out to make room for a beer garden.

Tristan Thames said, "It is a little bittersweet we have been here for over 20 years it is a business my dad started after retiring from Vons, yeah I have been running it for a little over 8 years, at this point, so there's a lot of memories and people have been coming in and sharing stories about growing up riding this carousel "

He is not sure what will happen to the carousel after the parts are put into storage.

Santa Barbara had a carousel that closed a few years ago and it was sent to a carousel museum.

The carousel has not been replaced.