Skull & Roses returns to Ventura County Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday

VENTURA, Calif.-The Grateful Dead played some famous shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in the 1980's and this week some of the fans who were there back then and thousands more will converge on the same fairgrounds to enjoy the Skull and Roses Festival.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Ventura.

Headliners include Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh.

Phil Lesh & Friends will take the stage on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Skull & Roses had to be cancelled twice during COVID, so promoter Dennis McNally said there is pent up demand to see the rescheduled festival full of live music.

McNally believes the location by the ocean is the perfect place to listen to Grateful Dead music.

Fans can expect sunny days with an ocean breeze.

Skull & Roses headliners include Dark Star Orchestra, Oteil & Friends, Melvin Seals & JGB, Reckoning, Jerry's Middle Finger, China Cats and more.

Fans can buy single-day or four-day festival passes.

Masks are welcome, but not required, and maximum attendance will be 30 percent of the arena's capacity.

For more information visit www.skullandroses.com.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the festival this weekend.