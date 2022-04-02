Yacht clubs celebrate opening days in-person again

OXNARD, Calif.-Some local yacht clubs enjoyed their first in-person opening day since the pandemic began.

The Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club welcomed guests onto its large dock where member power boats, sailboats and electric boats were tied up.

One of the most unusual member boats is a floating Tiki bar.

Members of the Ben Moreell Batallion Sea Cadet Color Guard from Port Hueneme took part in the celebration.

PCYC is marking its 46th opening day.

Up the coast, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Members set sail and invited Father Larry from the Old Mission Santa Barbara to bless the fleet.