Ventura County
today at 9:31 pm
TowBoatUS rescued three Ventura fisherman off coast of Carpinteria

CARPINETERIA, Calif.-Ventura Fisherman called for help on Sunday night after their vessel started taking on water.

TowBoatUS Captain Carson Shevitz said they broadcast a Mayday over a VHF radio around 7:23 p.m.

A helicopter assisted in the search during rough conditions.

Rescuers saw pieces of the Katalina Phan fishing boat floating in the ocean and the fisherman in a life raft.

Captain Paul Amaral picked them up about five miles off the coast of Carpinteria a short time later.

They are being brought back to the Ventura Harbor.

We will have more information on the news tonight.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12.

