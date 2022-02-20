Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 10:38 pm
Published 10:35 pm

Former Ventura County Supervisor John Flynn mourned

Former Ventura County Supervisor John Flynn passes away at the age of 89

OXNARD, Calif.-Former Ventura County Supervisor John Flynn died of natural causes on Friday.

Former Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn shared photos of his father including one of their worn out campaign shoes.

Flynn was proud of going door-to-door talking to voters before elections and even after elections.

The elder Flynn grew up along the Gaviota Coast.

He attended Santa Ynez High School and UCSB.

Flynn is being remembered for bringing the Mexican consulate to Oxnard and for fighting for social justice and  environmental causes throughout his life.

Flynn was 89.

His son said a memorial will take place in a few months.

For more information visit https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/24053883/john-k-flynn

Tracy Lehr

