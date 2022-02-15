Police arrest a suspect for firearm and drug charges following a car pursuit

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Port Hueneme Police Department said officers arrested a 26-year-old Oxnard man on Tuesday morning following a brief pursuit.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a speeding car traveling southbound on Ventura Road towards Pleasant Valley Road, but the car did not stop.

The department said the driver continued to drive eastbound on Pleasant Valley Road, entering Oxnard, and did not stop until it reached a restaurant at "C" Street and Pleasant Valley.

Officers said that a passenger fled from the car and ran towards the houses in the 400 block of Canterbury Way.

The suspect was seen discarding several items while on the run.

The department said that after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Officers said they found a loaded firearm magazine when searching the area.

PC: Port Hueneme Police Department

The 26-year-old Oxnard man was arrested and booked for firearm charges as well as resisting arrest, identity theft, narcotics possession and forgery.

The department said he was later transported to the Ventura County Main Jail.

Anyone with information or questions about this incident can contact Sergeant Eric Starna at the Port Hueneme Police Department by phone 805-844-0474, or by email at estarna@cityofporthueneme.org.