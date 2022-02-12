Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 9:19 pm

Hip Hop Mindset studio opens in Oxnard

Hip Hope Mindset dance studio hosts ribbon cutting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Hip Hop Mindset dance studio opened a new studio with a ribbon cutting celebration in Oxnard this month.

The studio's goal is to inspire and motivate young people through hip hop dance and music, but people of all ages and dance levels are welcome to take classes.

It's also a fun way to get a great workout.

It is located on 421 S. Ventura Road # 50.

A who's who of people spoke at the opening including the Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Fore more information visit hiphopmindset.com

Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content