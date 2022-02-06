Historic home gets recognized in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-A home built in 1892 now has a historic landmark plaque out front.

The City of San Buenaventura Historic Preservation Committee plaque explains that is it the Jacques Roos House.

Roos was the president of the Great Eastern Company.

The plague explains that it is a pattern house built in the Queen Anne Cottage style with Eastlake influences.

Architectural details include sunburst patterns, shingles with flower designs, bargeboard and frieze.

The longtime current owner, Terri Finocchiaro, has maintained it with care.

She also filled the interior with items from the period.

Over the holidays, she learned a number of landmark plaques had been paid for, but never picked up.

"People are always stopping to look at the house and I thought it would be best if they could just stop and read the information, and all of the sudden my tenants gave it to me for Christmas.

Terri isn't the only one in her family living in a unique house.

She said her twin sister Tamara lives in a castle in Missouri.

This historic landmark is designated number 47 and can be seen from curb on S. Ash Street.