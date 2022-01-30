Police arrest two Oxnard men on multiple felony firearm related charges

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Oxnard Police Department said officers made two separate arrests Saturday night, both on multiple felony firearm related charges.

The department said that around 11:30 p.m., a patrol officer pulled a car over at the intersection of Fourth and A Street.

Reports said there were three people in the car, all of whom were on formal probation with search terms.

The two passengers were both minors, but the driver was a 19-year-old Oxnard resident.

The officers searched the 19-year-old and found a loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket.

The department said that the officers then searched the car and found different sections of a 9mm handgun spread throughout the car.

When pieced together, the sections comprised a working firearm which the officers later determined had been reported stolen in Oxnard in July of 2021.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old resident on multiple alleged felony firearm related charges.

The other two passengers, both under the age of 18, were not charged and were brought back to their homes.

The other arrest that the Oxnard Police Department made on Saturday night also took place around 11:30 p.m. when a patrol officer pulled over a car for speeding.

This took place in the area of Fourth Street and G Street, less than 10 blocks from the other firearm arrest.

Officers said there were two adult men in the car. The passenger was an 18-year-old Oxnard resident who officers identified to be on formal probation with search terms.

The department said that the responding officers then searched the car and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock style handgun equipped with a threaded barrel and a high capacity magazine.

The officers then checked records and saw that the 18-year-old resident is prohibited from possessing any firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

The department said that the officers then arrested the Oxnard resident for multiple alleged felony firearm related charges.

The Oxnard Police Department asks that anyone with information on both or either case contact the department at 805-385-7600, or online through the Oxnard Police Department’s website and clicking on "Report Suspicious Activity".