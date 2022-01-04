Oxnard police arrest man in connection with liquor store robbery

OXNARD, Calif. – Police have arrested a man who is suspected of robbing an Oxnard liquor store at gunpoint last week.

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Four Guys Liquor on the 4800 block of South Rose Avenue.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a suspect who entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The employee at the liquor store gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene.

Oxnard police began investigating the robbery but no arrests were made initially.

On Tuesday, nearly a week after the robbery, officers arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen spray painting a wall near Bard Road and Terrace Avenue. Police took the man into custody and identified him as the suspect in the liquor store robbery.

The man was booked into the Ventura County Jail to face possible charges for armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-8291.