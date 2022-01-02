DUI checkpoint help on New Year’s Day in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. -The California Highway Patrol held its first DUI sobriety checkpoint of the year on New Year's Day.

Officers set the checkpoint on Harbor Blvd. and screened about 400 drivers heading South of the Ventura Harbor.

They arrested one man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"We are just trying to be out there and educate the public on the dangers of DUI driving. Multiple arrests were made last night on New Year's in Ventura by Ventura CHP. Again, we encourage people to plan ahead, have a designated driver or a use ride share."

Even though the holidays are over officers urge people to not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.