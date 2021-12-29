19th Century replica ship built in New England en route to new home at Channel Islands Harbor

VENTURA, Calif. – A tall ship built in New England is on the way to the Central Coast.

The "Mystic Whaler" is currently in Mexico and it will soon call the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard it's new home.

The ship will serve as a visitor attraction and teaching platform for thousands of youth in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

(Courtesy Image: Channel Islands Harbor)

Built in 1967, the 83-foot-long, 110-foot-tall, steel-hulled schooner is set to arrive in mid-January.

It began its journey in Connecticut in October and traveled south to Florida before being loaded onto a transport vessel to be taken through the Panama Canal.

(Courtesy Image: Channel Islands Harbor)

Roger and Sarah Chrisman of Montecito purchased the tall ship. They plan to rename it the "Mystic Cruzar."

The ship is a recreation of a 19th Century cargo schooner. It is certified for 50 passengers and 10 crewmembers

In Connecticut, the tall ship offered regular tours. When it arrives in Ventura County it will continue that tradition by offering tours, as well make stops at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.