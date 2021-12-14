Firefighter killed in Thomas Fire remembered on 4-year anniversary of death

VENTURA, Calif. – Tuesday marked four years since a firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice battling the deadly Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

Cory Iverson was an engineer for the San Diego unit of the Cal Fire Department.

He died battling the Thomas Fire in 2017 when he was overrun by fast moving flames on the eastern flank of the fire near Fillmore.

Iverson died from “thermal injuries and smoke inhalation,” according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner Office.

He was 32 years old.

Cory is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their two daughters.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation says Cory was known for his dedication, incredible work ethic, and passion for his job.

