Ventura County
Ventura man charged with luring minors on high school campus

Ventura County District Attorney's Office
VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man was charged with luring minors on a high school campus on Monday.

Dylan Patrick Thoele, 29, from Ventura was charged with going to a meeting he arranged with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit lewd acts and being a disruptive presence at a school.

On Dec. 8, Thoele was arrested near Ventura High School after multiple disruptions on campus.

Police and school staff say Thoele repeatedly came onto campus grounds and was seen by school staff having inappropriate conversations with students.

Thoele appeared in Ventura County Superior Court on Friday and his arraignment was continued to Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 14.

Thoele is in custody at the Ventura County Jail.

He has a bail set at $500,000.

Ventura County
Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

