Island Packers crew recovers marine debris

VENTURA, Calif.-

Island Packers crew members often stop to pick up marine debris during daily trips to the and from the Channel Islands.

It's a way to teach visitors about the importance of keeping the ocean clean.

Usually crew members pick up balloons, but on Thursday they discovered a giant inflatable turkey floating in the ocean a few miles off Ventura.

They couldn't just scoop it up in a net, so they pierced the water filled inflatable with a knife to drain the water.

Second Captain Brittney Scorba said it was one of the most interesting ones she has ever seen.

"It can kill other animals that are in our ecosystem."

They threw the giant inflatable away and hope people will tie their inflatables down so they don't end up floating in the ocean where marine life can mistake them for food.

For more information visit islandpackers.com.