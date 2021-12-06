Island Foxes appear to be thriving on Santa Cruz Island

VENTURA, Calif.-An effort to save Island Foxes from Golden Eagles appears to be working

The Golden Eagles were relocated years ago and since then the small foxes have been mutliplying.

About 2,000 are living on Santa Cruz Island.

Visiting campers and hikers may see them up close, but they are reminded not to feed them.

The furry pups grow to about 4 pounds.

There are usually 2 to a liter.

Islands Packers takes people to and from the islands daily.

During the pandemic the cruises are worked at about 90 percent capacity and masks are required.

Naturalists recommend gift certificates if people are looking for experiential gifts.

For gift certificate and ticket information visit islandpackers.com