VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Zander Nauenburg was last seen Sunday morning.

He has blond hair and is believed to have been wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, a blue shirt and blue cargo pants.

Zander, who has autism, may run if contacted, police said.

Ventura police say if you see him, you should immediately call 911.