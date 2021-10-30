2 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Saticoy

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were killed in an evening crash in Ventura County Friday evening.

It happened around 9:55 p.m. on Wells Road north of Henderson Road near Saticoy.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero was driving south on Wells Road when it crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck that was turning onto Wells Road from Highway 126.

The crash caused the Mitsubishi to erupt in flames. The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 33-year-old man from Oxnard, and his passenger, a 22-year-old man from Oxnard, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old Fillmore man, was uninjured.

CHP, along with Ventura police and fire crews, responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it, is urged to call the CHP Public Information Officer Steve Lutzke at 805-662-2640.