‘Schmooze with Suz’ host remembered

VENTURA, Calif.-A former woman of the year and champion for seniors, the environment and more has died.

Suz Montgomery didn't let cancer stop her from helping her community

Montgomery was known for hosting Schmooze with Suz on Ventura's cable channel.

She also hosted a cooking show called Mangia on social media.

Community service was her cup of tea.

She was the director, CEO and founder of the Extended Learning Academy.

She was raised in Chicago and studied at UC Berkeley and UCLA before settling in Ventura.

Ventura County Star columnist Woody Woodburn dedicated a column to the activist on Saturday and describer her as a local 'shero.'

In lieu of flowers, her husband and best friend John Hankins said she would want people to donate to the Ventura Land Trust dedicated to protecting open space.

Montgomery survived breast cancer years ago, but the cancer returned in her digestive system.

She died Tuesday at the age of 73.

Friends know Suz Montgomery and her activism will be sorely missed.