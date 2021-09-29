Pedestrian hit, killed by car on HWY 101 in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car on Highway 101 in Ventura.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was walking in the fast lane of southbound Highway 101 south of Garden Street around 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

The pedestrian, identified as Jose Perez, 40, of Oxnard was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP says it is unclear why Perez was walking on the highway.

The driver of the Civic was identified as a 26-year-old man from Port Hueneme. CHP says drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol's Ventura area office at 805-662-2640.