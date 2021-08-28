The Throw Down Cornhole Tournament and Music Festival grows up

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. The Throw Down used to be a neighborhood block party event hosted by Spencer Makenzie's Fish Company in Ventura.

Owner John Karayan has worked to help it grow and meet safety guidelines during the pandemic.

The tournament, that got it name from bags full of corn kernels, has grown into the largest cornhole tournament around and fills up the parking lot at the entrance to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

More than 1,000 teams are taking part in the 3-day competition, including national champions.

It's also a family friendly event with children competing, too.

Live music is entertaining the crowd on a main stage.

There's also plenty of room for friends, family and fans to watch the bags fly.

The Throw Down wraps up on Sunday.

For more information visit www.thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.