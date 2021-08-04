Empty smuggling boat washes ashore near Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A smuggling boat washed ashore near Ventura Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at Mobil Pier Road along the Rincon Coast.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and found the empty boat on the sand.

No one was on board but 37 life vests were found in the boat, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the boat was used to smuggle people.

The sheriff's office contacted the Department of Homeland Security which will take over the investigation.