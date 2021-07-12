Oak View crash leaves woman dead

Ventura County

OAK VIEW, Calif. - A 45-year-old Ventura woman was killed after she crashed into a tree in Oak View Saturday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Highway 33 near Santa Ana Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2001 Hyundai Elantra heading south on the highway.

For reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree and caught fire.

CHP and Ventura County firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished. The woman was declared dead at the scene inside her vehicle.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

CHP said it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol.