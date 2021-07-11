Injured man rescued from beach jetty at Ventura Harbor

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A man was rescued from a jetty at the Ventura Harbor Village Beach Sunday after suffering a serious leg injury.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Ventura City Fire Department, Harbor Patrol and local lifeguards responded to the jetty near a lifeguard tower in Ventura Harbor Village.

According to Battalion Chief Matt Brock, a 42-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury on the jetty and was unable to walk.

Paramedics stabilized the man's leg and he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He is expected to make a full recovery, Brock said.