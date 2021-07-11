Injured cyclist rescued from Ventura biking trail

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A mountain biker who was injured in a crash was rescued by Ventura County first responders Sunday morning.

The cyclist, identified only as a 58-year-old man, suffered an arm injury in a crash at the Harmon Canyon Preserve in Ventura County.

At around 11:15 a.m., the Ventura Fire Department responded along with paramedics to the injured cyclist. Air support from the Ventura County Fire Department airlifted the man and transferred him to a ground ambulance.

The man was taken to the hospital for additional treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesman for Ventura City Fire said.