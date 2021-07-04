Sailing camps set sail again

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.-Young sailors are learning the ropes thanks to the Pacific Corinthian Youth Foundation Sailing Camp.

The foundation provides scholarships for several students during each two week session.

Instructors teach kids the points of sailing and much more weekdays in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The camp had to be cancelled last year due to COVID.

This summer there are a couple of two week sessions left.

For more information or to sponsor a sailor email PCYFSAILING@GMAIL.COM or call 805 443-8756.