Driver crashes into store at Camarillo outlet mall

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. - No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a business in Camarillo Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. at the Sunglass Hut in the Camarillo Premium Outlets shopping center.

Vehicle crashes into Sunglass Hut in Camarillo. (Ventura County Fire Department)

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, a 50-year-old woman meant to park in front of the business but got her pedals confused, hitting the gas instead of the brake.

The woman's vehicle crashed into the building which was closed at the time.

The woman avoided injury and no one inside the business was hurt.

A door and a pane of glass were damaged in the crash but the structure was intact and stable, the fire department said.

The crash is under investigation but drugs or alcohol have been ruled out as possible factors.