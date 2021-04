Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

When Chuy Lemos couldn't make it to his favortie car show due to the pandemic his friends brought the car show to him.

They drove their classic cars by his Ventura home and honked and waved.

HIs relatives said he is a car lover who never used to miss a show. The event lifted his spirits.

He held a sign by the curb and thanked them.