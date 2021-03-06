Surprise party held for Ventura woman on her 100th birthday

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Shirley Kramer's family wanted to make her 100th birthday special on March 6, 2021, so they surprised her with gold Balloons and cupcakes.

People also drove by to wish her a happy birthday.

The Ventura Townehouse resident is the mother of three sons including Dr. Terry Cole who is known for delivering countless babies in Ventura County.

Kramer is also a grandmother.

Dr. Cole said his mother worked in cosmetics and loved to play tennis when she was younger.

Cole credits her longevity to staying fit and not smoking.

Her loved ones wore masks to prevent the spread of COVID19 during the pandemic.