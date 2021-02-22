Skip to Content
Ventura County
Published 7:21 pm

Giant red stiletto gives commuters something to ponder

Red stilleto
Tracy Lehr / NewsChannel 3-12

VENTURA COUNTY, California.

Drivers leaving Ventura on the 101 and heading toward Santa Barbara are likely to notice something red and take a double-take.

They are seeing a giant red patent leather stiletto in the middle of an agriculture field near the freeway.

Some people have suggested on social media that it may be linked to the Go Red for Women American Heart Association campaign in February.

Others wonder if it was stolen or placed in the fenced-in field for a prank.

If an official answer comes to light we will update this story.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12.

