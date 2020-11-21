Speed Demon race car maker hosts open house and Bonneville Salt Flats book signing in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

A local race car maker held an open house and book signing celebration.

Maxwell Industries opened its doors to racing fans in Ventura on Saturday afternoon.

Maxwell is home to the Speed Demon.

The Speed Demon set a piston-powered land speed record averaging more than 470 mph at Bonneville Salt Flats in northwestern Utah in August.

The chassis is on display in Ventura..

Maxwell Industries President Steve Watt said, "A lot of people in the land speed world industry are from here, and nobody really knows we are here, but the fastest car in the world is here. We built it here in Ventura, right here on Transport."

Transport Street is where Maxwell Industries is located.

The open house coincided with a book-signing by Bonneville Salt Flats author and photographer Louise Ann Noeth, known as "Land Speed Louise."

"Every other form of motorsport has come to Bonneville because they all want to answer the question that they've been asking for a hundred years; How fast will it go? This is where the spirit, ingenuity and can-do American spirit lives and thrives. " said "Landspeed" Louise.

The author has already sold hundreds of books and had some famous racers sign them for fans.

The book is now available at Chaucer's Books in Santa Barbara and other stores.

For more information visit www.landspeedproductions.biz