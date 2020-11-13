Dredging project replenishing beaches in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.

Sailors, fisherman and other boaters are learning to navigate around a major dredging project in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started the project last month.

Without weather or other delays it is scheduled to be completed in February.

The goal is to remove sand that has been trapped in the harbor. The sand removed won't go to waste. All the sand removed is being pushed through pipes to replenish Silver Strand and Port Hueneme beaches.

The hydraulic dredge is working around the clock at the entrance of the harbor and a sand trap area by the break wall and Hollywood Beach.

The harbor, built in the 1960s, is usually dredged every other year with legislative authorization.

Congress approve $13 million for the project that will protect Naval installations at Port Hueneme and Point Mugu, as well as the deep sea Port of Hueneme.

The Navy also allocated funds.

During the 2018/2019 winter dredging project about 2 million cubic yards of sand was pumped out of the Channel Islands Harbor and used to protect beaches from erosion and sand migration that occurs along the coast.

Ventura County Harbor Department Director Mark Sandoval issued a statement thanking Congresswoman Julia Brownley for once again fighting for the funding.

“The Harbor Department would like to thank Congresswoman Brownley, who has steadfastly fought alongside local leaders to secure funding for these critical projects in Ventura County,” said Sandoval.

“This project is vital to the beaches downcoast from the Channel Islands Harbor which are subject to continual erosion, and to maintaining safe navigation in and out of the Channel Islands Harbor.”

A similar dredging project takes place regularly in the Santa Barbara Harbor at other times of year.

We'll show you the dredging on the NewsChannel 3 starting at 5p.m.