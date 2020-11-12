Drive-Thru dairy grows in popularity during pandemic

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - A drive-thru dairy with a long history in Ventura County is serving an essential service during the pandemic.

Parents who need to pick up milk from early morning to late at night don't need to leave their cars to pick up dairy and other products.

The dairy on Channel Islands Blvd. near Naval Base Ventura County used to be called the Chase Bros. Dairy.

Longtime customers said it was the place children went on field trips decades ago.

The only thing the Channel Islands Dairy can't sell through the drive-up window is liquor. The staff said that would be illegal.

