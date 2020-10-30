Polling places in Ventura County open at 10 a.m. on Halloween

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

It's not a trick or a treat, but in person voting begins at 48 locations on Halloween in Ventura County.

There are usually about 400 polling locations, but due to the pandemic people can visit any of the 48 between Oct. 31 and Election Day.

One of the locations is the Elite Theatre on Victoria Ave. in Oxnard

Technical Director Pat Lawler climbed a ladder to fix the lighting on Friday.

"I think it is interesting, I am here adjusting the lights so that the voting blooths have enough illumination, and I think it's interesting that for once the visitors are receiving the lighting instead of the actors on stage."

Another crew of tech guys worked for several hours preparing the theatre for voters that will allow them to vote in person or drop off ballots.

The polling places will be open from 10a.m. to 6p.m. in Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday they will open earlier and stay open later from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As long as voters are in line by 8p.m. on Tuesday they will be able to vote.

For in person polling location information visit recorder.countyofventura.org