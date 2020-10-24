Ventura County ranks in 95th percentile nationwide for 2020 Census completion

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – Following the deadline for the 2020 Census on Thursday, Ventura County announced it has ranked in the 95th percentile nationwide for residents' response rate.

The county said it consistently performed above the statewide self-response rate this year which was recorded at 69.6%, with the national average being 66.9%.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for our County and really a testament to the hard work that has been put into planning for and reaching out to the community for the 2020 Census,” said Mike Powers, County Executive Officer. “Through a long-term vision that started in 2018 and close partnerships with over 150 other community-based organizations and engaged individuals, we have not only overcome but exceeded expectations.”

Due to a large population, Ventura County was ranked the 59th most difficult to count out of more than 3,200 counties nationwide.

The county attributes two years of preparation and outreach in partnership with nonprofit organizations, agencies and dedicated individuals as the reason for a successful self-response rate, over 4 points higher than what was recorded in 2010.

The county also said their success could be attributed to consistent outreach through more than 100 community events prior to the start of the pandemic.

“I appreciate the dedicated work of the Ventura County Complete Count Committee in helping to achieve this goal during a time when gatherings and other planned events could not take place,” added Powers. “The innovative efforts of our team and the commitment of the community have made an impact.”

The Census serves as an important tool that determines how billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to local communities.

These funds support early education programs, health services like Medi-care and fund infrastructure projects such as road repairs.

The information collected from the Census also serves as an important source of data for businesses that helps them determine where to invest their resources.