Concerts in Your Car events are gaining in popularity

VENTURA, Calif.

What began as an original idea with high hopes of giving bands a safe way to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic is exceeding expectations.

Sublime with Rome fans like Jennifer Welch danced in the flatbed of trucks to remain socially distance at the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot on Friday night.

"I am so stoked Ventura is doing this, Oh my God, just to come out and be this free, this is awesome."

Sublime with Rome is known for helping the Ventura County Fair break single day attendance records.

Concerts in Your Car needed back-to-back shows to satisfy fans.

Concerts in Your Car promoter Vincenzo Giammanco said,

"We are here with Sublime, having great day right now--early and another show tonight, it is great to keep live music alive, and people enjoying it man this is awesome."

People up close pay a bit more for spaced out parking spots, but it sounds like the front row when fans listen to 89.7 on their car stereos.

Musicians have been missing live shows and even practicing together since the pandemic led to concert cancellations all over the world.

Concerts in Your Car operations manager Chris Carpenter said,

"The bands are so really happy and the COVID thing shut down the whole music industry and the touring, to give them a chance to come out and share the music with their fans is a unique experience, It is really making history."

Crews take the temperatures of concert-goers at the gate and they remind everyone leaving their car to wear masks.

"The phrase we keep saying is together-apart, so a social distance concert where you get people out of the house safely and have them enjoy some live music, we are really excited about it," said Carpenter.

The lineup includes rock, county, comediants, theatre, and movies.

Visit concertsinyourcar.com for updates and more information.